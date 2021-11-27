Yorkshire theatre company Baddapple is touring with the Snow Dancer - a Christmas play with important eco-message. This is where you can see it

The Snow Dancer, a Christmas show which is touring throughout Yokshire, has an important eco-message

The Snow Dancer is an original story by artistic director Kate Bramley, which in her unique style blends festive family entertainment with an important eco-message.

The Snow Dancer, starring actors Meg Matthews and Danny Mellor, with an original score by Jez Lowe, tells the story of the animals of the Great Wood, who are desperate to sleep, but it is too warm.

Designed by Catherine Dawn, the characters must search for the Snow Dancer to make it snow if they will ever get to sleep.

“Theatre is just storytelling and what better way to raise awareness of issues? The current climate emergency - referenced in The Snow Dancer -is something we have been concerned about for a long time," said Kate.

"We want to create social discussion that’s relevant to our audiences and 21st century living. We can do this through theatre and constantly reinventing what that is: with music, sometimes dance, puppetry and on one occasion live baking!”

Badapple as a company has been working on becoming more environmentally sustainable for over a decade, wherever possible reusing or recycling sets and sourcing sustainable clothing for costumes. By taking theatre to rural locations on tour, it reduced the environmental impact of audiences having to travel to one location to see a production.

The Snow Dancer will run at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York from Tuesday December 14 to Thursday December 16 at 1.30pm and 7pm.

Yorkshire tour dates are:

December 2 at 7pm, Tockwith Village Hall, Tockwith

December 3 at 7:30pm, Sawley Village Hall

December 4 at 7:30 pm, The Old Girls School, Sherburn in Elmet

December 5 at 2pm, Skipsea Village Hall

December 9 at 6:30pm, Rudston. East Yorkshire

December 17 at 6:30pm, Thornton le Dale, North Yorkshire

December 18 at 6pm, Brandesburton Parish Hall, East Yorkshire

December 19 at 3pm, East Morton Village Institute

December 20 at 2pm, Green Hammerton Village Hall, North Yorkshire