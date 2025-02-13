The cast of Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of Woman In Mind (Photo: Anna Weilding Photography)

Harrogate Dramatic Society has set a high bar for its 2025 season with Woman in Mind, Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological drama that masterfully blends dark humour with emotional intensity.

Performed in the intimate setting of the Harrogate Theatre Studio, this production draws the audience deep into the psychological turmoil of its protagonist Susan.

With strong performances, precise direction by Stuart Kellett and a striking set design by Graham Ramsden, the play is an unsettling yet captivating theatrical experience.

Clare Evans Argent delivers an exceptional performance as Susan, anchoring the production with raw emotion and compelling nuance. Her gradual descent from frustration to complete psychological collapse is both mesmerizing and heartbreaking.

Clare skilfully navigates the plays dark humour while ensuring that Susan’s isolation and suffering remain deeply felt.

A regular to the Harrogate stage, Chris Rawson. plays the self-absorbed husband with just the right mix of cluelessness and detachment emphasizing Susan’s loneliness.

A true highlight of the production is Ben Vaux’s portrayal of the Doctor, who brings warm, wit and a touch of humanity to the role.

While the character serves as a voice of reason amidst Susan’s increasing delusions, Vaux imbues him with charm and humour, making his presence both reassuring and entertaining.

His comedic timing and effortless rapport with the cast ensure that his scenes are engaging, providing a refreshing contrast to the play’s darker moments.

Lesley Wheal is confident and sharp, capturing Muriel’s mix of exasperation and comedic absurdity. Her interactions with Susan and Gerad add a welcome layer of hour to the play’s tensions.

The wonderfully charming Harry Saloka as Tony brings a humours and slightly oily charm to the role, making Tony both amusing and subtly unsettling as Susan’s fantasy world begins to unravel.

His confident and controlled performance adds an extra dimension to the play’s surreal elements.

While the supporting cast effectively fulfil their roles as Susan’s Imaginary Husband – Andy played by Mark Nicholls, ‘Lucy’ the imaginary daughter played by Sophie Hardaker and ‘Rick’ her son played by the confident Dylan Powell, the production’s success also rests on Stuart Kellett’s assured direction, which ensure the seamless bending of reality and delusion.

Finally, Graham Ramsden’s set design is striking and effective, subtly shifting with lighting and sound effects to reflect Susan’s mental deterioration. The intimate setting of the Harrogate Theatre Studio enhances the audience’s connection to Susan’s increasingly fractured world.

Woman in Mind is an impressive and immersive production.

Harrogate Dramatic society has set the bar high for its 2025 season with this thought-provoking and emotionally charged staging. Quite right that this production has now sold out but if you get a chance to pick up a return ticket at the box office, this is a compelling production with standout performances that make for a gripping theatrical experience.

Woman in Mind plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday February 13 until Saturday February 15, daily atat 7.45pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 or online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/