Wicked, witty, wonderful - just three reasons to see HOPS' production of The Witches of Eastwick at Harrogate Theatre

The cast of The Witches of Eastwick on at Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 10 until Saturday June 14

It is clear that members of HOPS Musical Theatre Company have poured heart and soul into their latest production – The Witches of Eastwick – on at Harrogate Theatre next week.

The show also has a mass of talent and a touch of theatrical magic.

Based on John Updike’s novel and adapted for the stage by John Dempsey (book and lyrics) and Dana P. Rowe (music), The Witches of Eastwick is a riotously clever, musically rich and devilishly empowering musical that blends comedy, fantasy and feminist spirit into one intoxicating theatrical potion.

The production captures the spirit beautifully, delivering a show brimming with sass, spectacle and soul.

Set in the fictional, picture-perfect New England town of Eastwick, the musical follows three bored and unfulfilled women, Alexandra, Sukie and Jane, each nursing private disappointments and longing for something more.

Their lives are upended when the mysterious and magnetic Darryl Van Horne arrives in town, unleashing chaos, awakening their hidden powers and forcing the entire community to reassess the status quo of their lives.

From the first ensemble number Eastwick Knows, the production establishes its tone with tight choreography and an ensemble clearly enjoying their role as the nosy, judgmental townsfolk. The cast’s energy is vibrant as they bring the fictional town to life.

Leading the charge is Emma Swales as Alexandra, a sculptor with sharp wit and simmering sensuality.

Swales brings both vocal power and emotional depth to the role, capturing Alex’s evolution from weary cynic to bold, empowered woman with ease. Her rendition of The Eye of the Beholder is both feisty and heartfelt.

Jasmine Caine as Sukie perfectly captures the character’s nervous charm and inner vulnerability with sincerity and sparkle.

In the tongue-twisting Words, Words, Words, Caine delivers a masterclass in vocal dexterity as she reveals a woman desperate to be more than just a chatterbox.

As Jane, the frustrated music teacher hiding behind her cello and poise, Nina Logue-Jackson bursts with vibrant energy. Her performance of Waiting for the Music to Begin showcases Logue-Jackson’s vocal eloquence and marks the beginning of Jane’s dramatic transformation.

Together, the trio’s chemistry is electric. Their harmonies are tight and thrilling and their journey from disillusioned women to witches embracing their inner magic is handled with nuance, joy and a sense of liberation.

Enter James Newall as Darryl Van Horne, the flamboyant devil figure who lights the fuse.

Newall leans into the role with charismatic chaos, bringing swagger and dangerous charm to every scene.

His physicality is bold, his vocals confident and he strikes a perfect balance between seducer, manipulator and the catalyst for the women’s awakening.

Songs like Dance with the Devil and I Love this Little Town allow Newall to revel in Darryl’s theatricality and the audience enjoys every delicious moment of it.

As the pious and perpetually outraged Felicia Gabriel, Ruth Taylor is a comedic force. She plays Eastwick’s moral watchdog with razor-sharp timing and a larger-than-life presence and Taylor commands the stage, giving Felicia a delightful mix of menace and mania.

Felicia’s long-suffering husband Clyde Gabriel is played by Gavin Mills, perfectly capturing a man resigned to his fate as his world unravels under Felicia’s increasingly erratic behaviour.

The circle of town gossip and social control is expertly rounded out by Felicia’s loyal but gossipy cronies: Gina Marino, Lisa Kos, Greta Neff, Georgie Gladwyn, and Brenda Parsley, Sarah Stoner.

Each adds sharp comic timing and characterful flair to the ensemble scenes, heightening the show’s satirical edge. Their husbands,

Richard Hawley as Joe Marino, Darren Margo as Raymond Neff and Pete Stanford as Reverend Ed Parsley each bring warmth and depth to roles that could easily be overshadowed, showing the quieter, sometimes clueless side of life in Eastwick.

A subplot featuring young lovers Michael Spofford and Jennifer Gabriel, played by Daniel Stanford and Louiza Noland respectively, adds a tender and often humorous contrast to the main narrative.

Their sweet dynamic offers moments of innocence and earnestness, and their chemistry is charming throughout, particularly in their beautiful rendition of ‘Something’.

Adding a touch of surreal comedy is Jack Moran as Fidel, Darryl’s mysterious and ever-watchful manservant. Moran’s deadpan expressions bring a sense of intrigue to every scene he inhabits.

And then there’s the ensemble without which there would be no Eastwick. Whether they’re sneering at scandal, dancing up a storm in the backyards of Eastwick, or singing in bewitched fervour, the ensemble provides the vibrant pulse that makes Eastwick feel like a living, breathing town.

Musically, the show is full of rich and varied numbers. From the seductive Another Night at Darryl’s to the raucous Dirty Laundry, the score traverses pop-rock, gospel, and heartfelt ballad and every number lands with precision and punch.

The creative team of director Mike Kirkby, musical director Jim Lunt and choreographer Jessica Mooney and production team deserve high praise for crafting a show that manages to be fun, fabulous and emotionally resonant all at once.

Costume choices by Richard Lill, wardrobe, reflect each character’s arc, each with detail and richness, lighting design by Rohan Green enhances the supernatural and special effects by Pete Jamieson bring magic to the stage.

At its heart, The Witches of Eastwick is about enlightenment disguised as a fun, fantastical musical and with its strong cast and accomplished production, HOPS delivers a show that is wicked, witty and wonderfully empowering.

Don’t miss this spellbinding theatrical triumph. It’s time to dance with the devil and see what Eastwickknows.

The Witches of Eastwick, Harrogate Theatre, from Tuesday June 10 to Saturday June 14, daily from Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm

Tickets available via Harrogate Theatre box office: 01423 502116and online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-witches-of-eastwick-a-musical-comedy/