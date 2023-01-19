Ukrainian National Opera presents Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly at Harrogate Theatre

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, the opera company, features an impressive cast and a large live orchestra comprising more than 30 musicians.

Madama Butterfly, music by Giacomo Puccini, sung in Italian with English surtitles, on Tuesday February 28 at 7.30pm

It is one of the most colourful and exotic yet tragic operas in the canon.

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for more than 100 years.

Carmen by Georges Bizet, sung in French with English surtitles, on Wednesday March 1 at 7.30pm

Love, treachery, obsession and betrayal make a most dramatic and passionate opera.

Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th Century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular operas. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times.

“The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists.

