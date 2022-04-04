Triumphant production of the Addams Family presented by the Phoenix Players at Harrogate Theatre
The Phoenix Players production of the Addams Family was finger-clicking good – and everything it was billed as.
In fact, let the song do the talking:
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky,
Mysterious and spooky,
They’re all together ooky,
The Addams Family
Their house is a museum,
When people come to see ‘em
They really are a screa-um
The Addams Family.
Credit to all the leads who were fabulous in their respective roles.
The action moved at a pace as did the choreography thanks to Angela Edwards.
The costumes and chorus – appropriately like something out of the Living Dead – were outstanding.
The chorus was also full of character and characters – look carefully and there was Marilyn Monroe, a flapper and a 1950s teenager.
The show was an unusual a choice as the family – and a triumph.
The cast:
Director/choreographer: Angela Edwards
Musical director: Oliver Longstaff
Gomez Addams: James Willstrop
Morticia Addams: Melanie James
Wednesday Addams: Iris Wall
Pugsley Addams: Liam Shepherd
Grandma Addams: Carole Sowden
Uncle Fester: Mark Edwards
Lurch: Mark Barrett
Mal Beineke: Matthew Weilding
Alice Beineke: Carole Carpenter
Lucas Beineke: Sam McKenzie
Ancestors: Adam NaylorUS Marine; Cadi Murray; Hannah Ashton; Holly Matthews; Holly Todd; Jan Doyle; Jenny Martin; Laura Reynolds; Leanne Ashton; Liz Kelly; Oliver Franklin; Rowenna Naylor; Sue Barrett; and Victoria Lawray.
The Players have not decided what they will do next – watch this space. It’s is bound to be interesting.