Triumphant production of the Addams Family presented by the Phoenix Players at Harrogate Theatre

The Phoenix Players in the Addams Family Musical which was staged at Harrogate Theatre and played to full houses for three days

In fact, let the song do the talking:

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky,

Mysterious and spooky,

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re all together ooky,

The Addams Family

Their house is a museum,

When people come to see ‘em

They really are a screa-um

The Addams Family.

Credit to all the leads who were fabulous in their respective roles.

The action moved at a pace as did the choreography thanks to Angela Edwards.

The costumes and chorus – appropriately like something out of the Living Dead – were outstanding.

The chorus was also full of character and characters – look carefully and there was Marilyn Monroe, a flapper and a 1950s teenager.

The show was an unusual a choice as the family – and a triumph.

The cast:

Director/choreographer: Angela Edwards

Musical director: Oliver Longstaff

Gomez Addams: James Willstrop

Morticia Addams: Melanie James

Wednesday Addams: Iris Wall

Pugsley Addams: Liam Shepherd

Grandma Addams: Carole Sowden

Uncle Fester: Mark Edwards

Lurch: Mark Barrett

Mal Beineke: Matthew Weilding

Alice Beineke: Carole Carpenter

Lucas Beineke: Sam McKenzie

Ancestors: Adam NaylorUS Marine; Cadi Murray; Hannah Ashton; Holly Matthews; Holly Todd; Jan Doyle; Jenny Martin; Laura Reynolds; Leanne Ashton; Liz Kelly; Oliver Franklin; Rowenna Naylor; Sue Barrett; and Victoria Lawray.