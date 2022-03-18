Tockwith Players get set for show

The amateur group will be presenting Amanda Whittington’s comedy drama Ladies Day on April 21 to 23 at the village hall and tickets are on sale now.

Chairman Sue Corbett said: “The last couple of years have been difficult for all drama groups as overheads have stayed the same but, with no opportunities to perform to bring in money to supplement our passion, it has been hard.

“Luckily we at the Players are a close group who have continued to meet and have managed to fundraise as and when we could to keep our group going.

“It is hard to describe the buzz from being back on stage.

“The opportunity to work with the cast and backstage crew to prepare for the play is so exciting and we can’t wait to welcome back our supporters and friends to the Village Hall for our performance in April.

Ladies Day is about four lasses from Hull who decide to take a day trip to the races.

Secrets are spilled with the champagne and friendships are tested to the limit but the accumulator bet keeps quietly winning.