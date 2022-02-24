Tickets released for this year’s Christmas pantomime at Harrogate Theatre
Tickets have been released for this year’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:27 am
Tickets have been released for this year’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.
Times are tough for Aladdin and his poor mum Widow Twankey. That is until Aladdin finds an enchanted lamp with magical powers that can make all his wishes come true. Now that Aladdin has a genie for a friend, the evil Abanazar will stop at nothing to get the lamp, so get ready to boo, hiss and cheer as Aladdin finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime. The panto will be packed with spectacular sets, sparkle and singalong songs.
Aladdin will run from November 23 to January 15. Prices start at £18.
To book, visit https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Aladdin-2022 or call the box office on 01423 502116.