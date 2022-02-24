Tickets released for this year’s Christmas pantomime at Harrogate Theatre

Times are tough for Aladdin and his poor mum Widow Twankey. That is until Aladdin finds an enchanted lamp with magical powers that can make all his wishes come true. Now that Aladdin has a genie for a friend, the evil Abanazar will stop at nothing to get the lamp, so get ready to boo, hiss and cheer as Aladdin finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime. The panto will be packed with spectacular sets, sparkle and singalong songs.