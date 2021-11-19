These are the three concerts at Harrogate's Royal Hal which will herald in the New Year

The Royal Hall in Harrogate will play host to three New Year concerts in January

The Harrogate venue will host the Best of Gilbert and Sullivan on Friday January 7 at 7.30pm, The Magic of Vienna on Saturday January 8 at 7.30pm and The Mikado on Sunday January 9 at 7.30pm.

Best of Gilbert and Sullivan:

The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, led by comic baritone Simon Butteriss, and accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra, will take you on a whirlwind tour of the Savoy Operas, set in context by anecdotes that will transport you back to the glitter and glamour of the 19th century Savoy Theatre.

Joining Simon will be opera company stars including Matthew Siveter, David Menezes and Amy Payne with the orchestra conducted by David Russell Hulme.

Magic Of Vienna New Year Gala Concert:

Enjoy a selection of the most beautiful pieces by Johann Strauss, Mozart, Lehar and more brought to you by the National Festival Orchestra, conducted by Aidan Faughey. Soloists include international opera stars James Cleverton and Rebecca Bottone.

The Mikado:

The Charles Court Opera brings its London production of t one he most loved of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpieces to the stage.

Behind closed doors at the British Consulate in the town of Titipu, Japan, the scheming, slippery Lord High Executioner is about to hatch one plot too far.