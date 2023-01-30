The Phoenix Players are in rehearsal for the musical All Shook Up at Harrogate Theatre

Iain Harvey plays the lead of Chad in All Shook Up at Harrogate Theatre in March

Based on Twelfth Night and featuring classic Elvis Presley hits like Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, Devil in Disguise and, of course, All Shook Up, the story begins when a mysterious guitar-playing stranger, rides into a square little town.

Somewhere in the midwest in the 1950s, Chad, a hip-swiveling, guitar-playing roustabout, is being released from prison. In a nearby town, Natalie, a young mechanic, is dreaming of love and adventure while she yearns for one true love to take her away, but she doesn't realise that her best friend Dennis has a secret crush on her.

Chad rides in and inspires the town to dream about the magic of romance and the power of rock and roll.

We talk to leading musical man, Iain Harvey, a playing the lead Chad and find out more about this new Jukebox musical.

Please tell me about yourself

I aLeeds-basedased performer with more than 25 years of experience on the stage.

As well as musical theatre I am the front man Yorkshire-basedased function band Duvet, the ultimate covers band.

“I have training in ballroom/Latin American and martial arts, skills which have proved useful in my performance career.

"In the past 10 years I have also worked as director, choreographer and musical director for multiple societies around Yorkshire.

"Some of my favourite performances over the years include Javert in Les Miserables, Munkustrap in Cats, Cosmo Brown in Singing in The rain, Jerry Lukowski in The Full Monty and Anatoly Sergievskiy in Chess.

"Each role presented new challenges and it is great fun working with different societies.”

Tell me about playing the lead in the Premiere of All Shook Up at the Harrogate Theatre.

“I am really looking forward to playing Chad, he’s Elvis with a touch of the Fonz. The songs in the show are great and they really do fit in well with the storyline. The character is a real challenge to play.

"You have to like him and be drawn to him with all his charm, but there’s a macho bravado that is a barrier to letting people get really closeuntil he meets some special people who change his life for the better.

Why should people come and see the show?

The music is excellent and the storyline is farcically hilarious. There are surprises and gags throughout which will have you howling with laughter. You’ll be dancing in your seats and leave the theatre humming the songs. Everyone is putting in so much hard work and this will be a show not to miss!

All Shook Up plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 23 until Saturday March 25, daily at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm