Colin Baker and Terry Molloy star in The Sign of Four

After their hugely successful portrayals as Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson in The Hound Of The Baskervilles, Colin Baker and Terry Molloy are back on stage in another classic adventure.

Bakes, famous for his role as the Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who, plays Sherlock Holmes and Terry Molloy, Davros in Doctor Who and for his role in The Archers, plays Dr. Watson.

The games afoot when Captain Morstan disappears and his daughter receives a valuable pearl every year from an anonymous benefactor?

What begins as a curious puzzle soon becomes a terrifying murder hunt, with the discovery of a missing fortune, a locked room and the murdered body of Bartholomew Sholto – but who committed these heinous, inexplicable crimes and how do they involve a map of the far-off Agra Fort?

The case of The Sign of Four stretches all of Sherlock Holmes’ powers of deduction in a mystery that was born in war-torn India and now stalks Victorian London, fuelled by the vengeance of a seemingly unstoppable, cut-throat band.

With the help of the Baker Street Irregulars and Doctor Watson’s new love Mary, can Holmes finally bring the gang’s malicious leader to justice, recover the stolen treasure, and reveal the hideous truth behind the riddle of The Sign of Four?

Presented by Crime And Comedy Theatre Company as a radio play live on stage.The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast and the sound effects created live, all combining to transport the audience to Victorian London, as the classic tale from the father of the modern detective story, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is brought to life.

The Sign of Four is on at Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday September 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets on 01423 502116 and at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/