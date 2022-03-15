Teenager Liam has starring role as Pugsley in the Phoenix Players production of the Addams Family Musical at Harrogate Theatre

Liam steps into the shoes of Pugsley Addams in the Addams Family Musical at Harrogate Theatre later this month. It is the 13-year-old's first role with the Phoenix Players

At 13, Liam is a seasoned actor having joined the Pauline Quirk Academy and her Quirky Kidz Agency at the age of six.

He has several film credits to his name and has worked alongside the Chuckle Brothers and David Essex as the young JS Grimaldi in the 2017 film Grimaldi: The Funniest Man in the World and also with British actress Ruth Wilson in the 2018 film adaptation of Sarah Waters’ novel The Little Stranger.

This is Liam’s first show with the Phoenix Players but not his first experience of being on stage at Harrogate Theatre as he is also an accomplished dancer and has performed there with the Ripon Dance Academy.

His passion for dance began when he was three and has taken him all over the UK and as far as New York.

Liam says he can see quite a lot of himself in Pugsley as he can change from being fun-loving and happy to angry and upset at the flick of a switch.

He loves playing the part and describes Pugsley as a messed-up kid struggling with life. His song What If? shows his genuine fear of losing his sister, Wednesday; his best friend, torturer, tormentor, and partner in crime when she grows up and falls in love with a boy from a ‘normal’ family.

Desperate to prevent this from happening he hatches a dastardly plot that seriously backfires triggering hilarious and unforeseen chaos.

Liam plans his future in musical theatre and would love to play any part in his favourite musical, West Side Story. He has ambitions to travel the world singing and dancing on cruise ships.

Pugsley can be seen creating havoc for the rest of the Addams Family at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2.