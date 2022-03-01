Squash ace James Willstrop swaps the court for the stage in his role as Gomez in the Addams Family musical at Harrogate Theatre

Squash champion James Willstrap plays Gomez in the Addams Family musical at Harrogate Theatre from March 31 to April 2

Here James Willstrop talks about his role as Gomez - head of the family.

Please tell me about yourself:

I live in Harrogate with Vanessa, Logan, Bram and my parents in law Jim and Carol. I play squash for a living, and love drama and writing.

How did you get into performing?

I was in plays at school and found I loved playing a part. I lean towards introversion in real life so playing other characters and being outside myself, exploring what it’s all about is perfect.

I was initially always inspired by the musicals my parents took me to see. I have a soft spot for Joseph, I remember re-reading the lyrics in the programme and playing the tape every night.

Drama started to really get me in high school where my teacher Linda Brown taught us classic plays brilliantly.

Being a professional athlete wasn’t always conducive to acting as I was always travelling, but there came a time when I got injured and I found local theatre groups and started doing plays again. It’s always tricky when I have to travel and miss rehearsals but people have been really supportive.

What other shows/plays have you done and which have been your favourites?

My favourites have been Journey’s End, which I did with a great group in Adel. It’s an incredible play set in the trenches in World War One. Also playing Biff in Death of a Salesman with Harrogate Dramatic Society was a truly brilliant experience. Brassed Off too in Bingley.

Tell me about your role of Gomez:

He’s a blast. He’s all over the place, talks a lot, his monologues go off at tangents, and he loves a crass joke.

He’s really expressive and I love that. He’s Latin and passionate, and fun.

Within all that though he has this massive love for his family, his scenes with Wednesday show him to be deeply caring at times and aware of the contradictions we all face.

He would do absolutely anything for Wednesday and Tish.

How have you set about preparing for the role?

I read the script as much as possible. I’ve been watching a lot of Spanish people talk English too, for the lingo.

Gomez loves to talk and sing, he’s got a lot of singing to do so I’m trying to keep working on the voice, and the breathing!

Why should people come and see Addams Family?

Because it’s fun.There’s some brilliant music, choreography and design! If all that fails people can definitely come on down and have a laugh at me missing a few dance steps...

The Addams Family runs at the Harrogate Theatre from March 31 to April 2.

Book tickets at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 502 116.