Sleuth soap stars sparkle in murder mystery two-hander triumph
Todd Boyce (Coronation Street’s baddie Stephen Reid) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal) share a two-hand tour de force in touring production of Sleuth, made popular by Laurence Olivier and Michael Cain's big screen portrayal.
Anthony Shaffer’s masterpiece, directed by award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh, breathes baffling now life into a dark psychological "thriller about thrillers".
An intriguing study of human conflict, jealousy and manipulation, the show succeeds in being much more than a regular whodunnit.
Among greatest ever stage thrillers, which played for 12 years in London and New York, winning Tony Award for Best Play, Monday's performance proved equally impressive.
The scene is soon set by a young guy arriving at famous mystery writer's impressive country seat, only to be unwittingly drawn into tangled web of intrigue and gamesmanship, where nothing is quite as it seems!
Twin leads stole the show in style, credit also due to Julie Godfrey's stage design, Tim Oliver's lighting and Andy Graham's sound support.To share such thrills, book now at www.atgtickets.com/york to enjoy 2.30 and 7.30pm shows before Saturday March 2 regional finale.