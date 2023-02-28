Sam McKenzie talks about his role in the Phoenix Players production of All Shook Up in Harrogate

Sam McKenzie and Lucy Thackwray in All Shook Up which is on at Harrogate Theatre

Based on Twelfth Night and featuring Elvis Presley hits like Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, Devil in Disguise and, of course, All Shook Up, the story begins when a mysterious guitar-playing stranger, rides into a square little town. Chad inspires the town to dream about the magic of romance and the power of rock and roll.

We catch up with Sam Mckenzie who plays the quirky, geeky, awkward Dennis.

Please tell me about yourself

I have been performing with Harrogate Phoenix Plyers since 2017 and haven’t looked back since my debut in Made In Dagenham as Eddie the leading male.

I am a higher-level teaching assistant for SEMH at Rossett School where I work with students who don’t always find it easy to access the school curriculum.

I use my specialism in the arts to help them open up and look at challenges in different ways, photography being one of the ways. I have loved taking the photos for All Shook Up and have enjoyed putting together the artwork for the show.

I always love working with Phoenix because you are working with a range of ages and experiences to learn from and this creates a strong bond within the group. This has allowed me to further my knowledge and really push myself when it came to certain aspects like dancing.

I was lucky to have the opportunity to record my own singles with a record label. This was an incredible experience where I learned how to use my vocals effectively.

What have been your favourite shows and what character or show would you like to star in?

My favourite was Eddie in Made In Dagenham. The show introduced me to Phoenix and performing at the Harrogate theatre. I also enjoyed my role as Lucas in last year's Addams Family where I had two of my best friends playing my parents.

I have two roles that I dream of doing – Sam in Ghost the Musical and Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

Tell me about playing the role of Dennis in the Premiere of All Shook Up at the Harrogate Theatre.

Dennis is a stereotypical 1950s nerd who struggles with love. He is preparing to leave town to go to dental school but can't help falling in love with Natalie, the local mechanic. I am cherishing every minute as he is a funny, upbeat character with a spring in his step. I have loved playing a comedy role. I am privileged to be singing It Hurts Me – a stunning song which will make you feel sorry for Dennis.

Why should people come and see the show?

The show is going to be a blast. The use of the King of rocks music intertwined with Shakespeare works well and all the cast and crew have worked exceptionally hard on this show. The band is onstage instead of in the pit which adds to the atmosphere.