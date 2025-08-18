Roll up, roll up - Lee Mead leads the cast of new tour of Barnum coming to two Yorkshire venues

Lee Mead will play PT Barnum in a new tour of the classic Broadway musical

West End favourite Lee Mead leads a major UK tour of Barnum, the classic Broadway musical, and it includes a Yorkshire date next year.

Known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do and acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde, Mead promises to brings charisma, vocal brilliance and emotional depth to the title role.

Barnum first took the UK by storm when it played the London Palladium, with Michael Crawford making theatrical history with a death-defying nightly tightrope walk across the stage. Now, Mead steps into Barnum’s shoes and on to the tightrope.

Jenny Seagrove, chairperson o producers Bill Kenwright Ltd, said: “I was captivated when I saw Barnum at the Watermill Theatre last year and knew immediately that this was a show I wanted to bring to audiences across the country.

"Our spectacular new staging will feature an extraordinary ensemble cast of more than 20 actor-musicians playing 150 instruments, acrobats and amazing international circus acts led by the wonderful Lee Mead playing the title role.”

With direction by Jonathan O’Boyle and choreography by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, The Observer called the Watermill Theatre production a “dazzling all-singing, all-juggling musical tribute to the 19th-century circus showman” in their five-star review.

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of PT Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twists and turns as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart’s lyrics and Mark Bramble’s book.

It runs at the Grand Opera House, York, from Tuesday February 24 to Saturday February 28.

Tickets on 0333 009 6690 an https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

It runs at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday March 31 to Saturday April 4.

Tickets on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk