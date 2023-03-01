Review: Dazzling cinematic new adaptation of Macbeth at Harrogate Theatre by Imitating the Dog
Review: Macbeth Retold by Imitating The Dog, Harrogate Theatre
It may not have been designed to appeal to Shakespeare traditionalists but audacious theatre company Imitating the Dog’s dazzling ‘retelling’ of Macbeth is something to behold, writes Graham Chalmers.
Relocated from the feudal ramparts of 16th century Scotland to a fictionalised modern-day London awash in neon and grit and gangland killings, Imitating the Dog create a boldly immersive environment using multiple screens combining film footage, comic book art and live video of the cast in action filmed by the cast as they act out Shakespeare’s bloodiest drama.
The end result with a cast of just five is more 3D movie than stage play - visceral, violent and utterly gripping.
Resetting Shakespeare’s treatise on the corruptive horror of ambition and power on the 21st century streets of the capital is about more than design aesthetics.
The contemporary setting is as much a matter of adding social and political relevance.
The Leeds-based, award-winning company have form, of course, at this sort of thing.
Their previous cinematic stage adaptations including Night of the Living Dead, Heart of Darkness and Dracula: The Untold Story have won rave reviews from national theatre critics, indeed, a few of them turn up for this very performance at Harrogate Theatre.
As retold and directed by Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, Imitating the Dog fail to find anything new in the character of Macbeth – but who could?
But this level of energy and inventiveness is new, unique and thrilling.