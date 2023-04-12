Rare chance to get involved in decisions at Harrogate Theatre as arts hub seeks to recruit new trustees

Harrogate Theatre is looking to recruit several new trustees to join the board and share their skills and experience to help it build on its achievements as an ambitious, valued and resilient cultural asset in the Harrogate district.

The theatre’s chief executive David Bown said: “It’s an important role, ensuring the theatre meets its legal and financial responsibilities.

"But there’s a lot more to being a board member than that.

Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown. (Picture Adrian Murray)

"The theatre is such a broad institution. We need a range of skills and backgrounds, not just arts professionals.”

Built in 1900, this beautiful 122-year-old Victorian venue is enjoying a golden period.

Since it was taken over by Harrogate Borough Council in 1958, it has been run as a charitable trust, overseen by its owners and main funders.

There are currently six elected board members who can serve a maximum of six years.

Previous members have ranged from senior councillors such as the late Jim Clark, lawyers, marketing professionals, educationalists and leading arts figures including Amanda Whittington and Joyce Branagah.

Mr Bown is keen to stress being a board member is a flexible role – and a lot of fun.

"It’s an enriching two-way set-up where trustees bring their skills and interests and, in return, gain a lot experience for their CV and get involved in the life of theatre.”

The application deadline is Thursday, April 20.