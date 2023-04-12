News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Rare chance to get involved in decisions at Harrogate Theatre as arts hub seeks to recruit new trustees

One of the most rarely discussed but rewarding roles in the arts world in Harrogate is up for grabs.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST

Harrogate Theatre is looking to recruit several new trustees to join the board and share their skills and experience to help it build on its achievements as an ambitious, valued and resilient cultural asset in the Harrogate district.

The theatre’s chief executive David Bown said: “It’s an important role, ensuring the theatre meets its legal and financial responsibilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But there’s a lot more to being a board member than that.

Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown. (Picture Adrian Murray)Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown. (Picture Adrian Murray)
Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown. (Picture Adrian Murray)
Most Popular

"The theatre is such a broad institution. We need a range of skills and backgrounds, not just arts professionals.”

Built in 1900, this beautiful 122-year-old Victorian venue is enjoying a golden period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since it was taken over by Harrogate Borough Council in 1958, it has been run as a charitable trust, overseen by its owners and main funders.

There are currently six elected board members who can serve a maximum of six years.

Previous members have ranged from senior councillors such as the late Jim Clark, lawyers, marketing professionals, educationalists and leading arts figures including Amanda Whittington and Joyce Branagah.

Mr Bown is keen to stress being a board member is a flexible role – and a lot of fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s an enriching two-way set-up where trustees bring their skills and interests and, in return, gain a lot experience for their CV and get involved in the life of theatre.”

The application deadline is Thursday, April 20.

More information at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/job-vacancies/

Related topics:Harrogate TheatreHarrogate Borough CouncilVictorianJim Clark