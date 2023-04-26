RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents show in Harrogate that has become a global phenomenon

A community production presented by Ripon Amateur Operatic Society, Calendar Girls the Musical launched on Wednesday night.

Inspired by the 2003 hit British comedy film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, the popular musical is blessed with unforgettable songs by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every performance continues to add to the millions already raised for charity and also proves that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman.

Based on a true story, the events on Calendar Girls the Musical begin when the death of a much loved husband prompts a group of members of a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do an extraordinary thing – pose for an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Founded in 1940, Ripon Operatic Society has a rich history of producing musical theatre in Ripon and Harrogate.

Entirely run by volunteers, its focus each year is its Spring performances at Harrogate Theatre and an Autumn fundraising concert at its own venue, the Arts Hub in AllHallowgate in Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its current production will run to April 28 and includes a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday, as well as its normal show time of 7.30pm.

Ripon Operatic Society has a membership of more than150 individuals, aged between eight and 80-plus.