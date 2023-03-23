Phoenix Players present jukebox musical All Shook Up at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 23 to Saturday March 25

Following the success of their 2022 production of The Addams Family, the Harrogate Phoenix Players have taken somewhat of a risk with this rather unknown musical. However, the risk has paid off and the show has all the fun, energy and charm expected of a jukebox musical of Elvis Presley tunes.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, All Shook Up transports us back to 1955 and follows a small Midwestern town that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a motorcycle-riding roustabout, who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart.

Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever.

The show kickstarts with a high-energy rendition of the much-loved Jailhouse Rock, led by newcomer Ian Harvey as Chad.

With great vocals and clearly some professional dance training or natural ability, Ian instantly commands the number

. On a side note; It is somewhat of a shame that the writers decided to intersperse dialogue mid-musical number.

Ian’s strong acting abilities were evident throughout the show, giving Chad a confident and cool-kid essence while also being able to showcase the more vulnerable side of the character.

Making her debut with the players is Lucy Thackwray, who plays the role of Mechanic Natalie. Lucy has a tough job on her shoulders having to also take on the persona of Ed – Natalie in disguise – for over half the show in order to get closer to Chad and eventually win his affections.

Lucy tackles this huge role with great aplomb.

There's an abundance of love triangles in the show and it is great to see Sam McKenzie in the comedic and lovable role of geeky, love-stricken Dennis.

Dennis loves Natalie, but every time he tries to tell her, he’s interrupted by Chad, thus finding himself in an awkward threes-a-crowd situation. Sam is a chameleon when it comes to his singing, turning his vocals to tackle different styles and genres - he can now add Elvis to that list.

Lorraine and Dean are played by the perfectly cast Holly Todd and Logan Figg. Both Holly and Logan are very natural performers and I’m sure will have performing careers ahead of them.

Their young-love chemistry on stage is delightful. If there were a pairing you’d want to see have more stage time, it would be these two.

Natalie’s father, Jim, is played by Matt Weilding. Although maybe still a bit young for the role, Matt gives a confident performance and his clarity and diction are always spot on.

Liz Kelly plays the role of Sylvia, Lorraine’s mother. Liz is enjoyable to watch as her character comes to the realisation that she has feelings for Jim and puts on her Sunday best to try and woo him.

Mel James takes on the role of the museum curator, Miss Sandra. It’s like something out of Kiss Me Kate – Tom, Dick or Harry - when Miss Sandra is pursued by Chad, Jim and eventually Dennis, who have all fallen head over heels in love with her.

Miss Sandra however has her sights set on Ed, who is actually Natalie in disguise! Mel gives a confident and well-executed performance playing the hard-to-get/longing-for-lust character, which showcases her great dance and vocal abilities, especially in the Hounddog/Teddy Bear mashup number.

Mayer Matilda Hyde, Dean’s mother, is played by Laura Reynolds. It’s always fun to play the baddie and Laura plays the stony-faced, rule-setting, law-abiding character brilliantly - think Prudy Pingleton/Velma Von Tussle hybrid from Hairspray.

Trusted sidekick Sherif Earl played by Rufus Beckett is selected mute for the majority of the show until finally, he reveals his love for Mayer Matilda and asks her to marry him, in front of the entire town.

Director/choreographer Angela Edwards has really worked her magic with the choreography and simple staging of this production. A stripped-back set with vibrant costumes gives the show the vibrancy it needs on a tight budget.

Oliver Longstaff takes up the baton as musical director for his 15th production with the Players. Commanding a team of 10 musicians, Oliver never fails to deliver and how could you not, with the brilliance of back-to-back Elvis songs?

For most people, attempting to sing an Elvis classic would only take place in the shower or at karaoke, but to try and do it justice on stage in front of an audience, whilst singing and dancing is another challenge altogether and the Players' attempt is commendable.

All Shook Up, although packed with Elvis songs, is not a biopic of Elvis or his life but a fun night out of musical comedy. The show runs at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 23 to Saturday March 25, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.