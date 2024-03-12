Phoenix Players near opening night for Hunchback of Notre Dame in Harrogate

Nina Logue as Esmerelda and Daniel Standford star in the Hunchback of Notre Dame

Esmeralda, the beautiful free-spirited gypsy girl and Quasimodo, the deformed, isolated bellringer of the cathedral seem to have little in common but both are outcasts and both are perceived as monsters – she for her (alleged) association with witchcraft, he for his physical appearance.

In each other they find compassion, acceptance, protection and an unbreakable bond.

Nina Logue, a graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, is perfect in the part of the feisty Esmeralda.

It has been one of her dream roles since seeing the Disney film in 1996. She remembers singing God Help the Outcasts to her first singing teacher, a compelling song which establishes Esmeralda as a selfless and empathetic character. She was the proud owner of an Esmeralda Barbie.

Daniel Stanford is mesmerising in the challenging title role of Quasimodo, switching between the internal and external voices of the character with understanding and charm. From the joyous and uplifting Out There to the anguished Made of Stone, his voice could find a place on any West End stage.

There is a tangible chemistry between them helped by the fact that they have performed together in the past.

Dan played the love-sick Freddy Eynsford-Hill to Nina’s Eliza Doolittle in the 2019 production of My Fair Lady at Harrogate Theatre and last year they appeared as bereaved parents at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Ripon Arts Hub in Clare Lucy’s poignant drama Mara’s Story of Arabella which tackled the difficult subject of baby loss.

In the Hunchback of Notre Dame, they lead a large and colourful cast of gypsies, priests, soldiers, peasants and prostitutes supported by a live choir and live orchestra in this new musical that combines the epic storytelling of Victor Hugo with the award-winning Disney score.

It is an emotional roller-coaster carrying the audience to a breathtaking finale.

Taking on the role of antagonist Dom Claude Frollo is Daniel Martin. Although Daniel has an impressive theatrical CV with other choirs and societies, this is his first show with the Phoenix Players.

Coming to Harrogate Theatre for the first time, the Hunchback of Notre Dame will run from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23, this stunning musical is sure to become a favourite.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are sponsored by Rudding Park and Simon Graeme Auto Services and are proud to be supporting Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Tickets are on sale from Harrogate Theatre box office at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call 01423 502116.