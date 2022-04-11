Pateley drama group on stage

A series of monologues, entitled Heads and Tales, will be performed by junior and senior members on Wednesday April 20.

“These captivating vignettes will explore the themes of love, life and loss,” said a spokesman for the drama group.

This will be followed by a performance of this year’s PBDS entry to the Nidderdale Drama Festival.

“The Wedding Bash is a delightful short play that addresses an uncomfortable question: how far will you travel to attend a friend’s wedding?”

A couple and their two friends navigate the tricky social etiquette of reminiscing about a wedding day that was the peak of happiness for the newlyweds and considerably less enjoyable for the guests.

“The Wedding Bash perfectly highlights the comedic talents of the Pateley players and is sure to have audience members laughing at the familiarity of the awkward situation,” added the spokesman.

This production will be performed for one night only in Pateley Bridge at the Memorial Hall, starting at 7.30pm.