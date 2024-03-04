One-woman show Fat Chance comes to Harrogate Theatre

Rachel Stockdale wrote and performs Fat Chance

“I’m not saying I’m not beautiful. I’m saying I’m fat AND beautiful.”

Meet Rachel – a 20-something actress from Boro whose one-woman play explores her true-life experience of weight gain from size eight to 18.

From audition nerves and throwaway comments to literally breaking a leg, this play is for anyone who’s felt like they had to shrink themselves; anyone who's adapted to be more palatable to others; anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight and been treated differently; anyone who had free school dinners; anyone who feels they don’t fit.

This unconventional show looks at the pitfalls of trying to have it all.

Directed by Jonluke McKie, Fat Chance is written and performed by Rachel Stockdale.

“Fat Chance condenses my 20s into a 70-minute show which examines everything from the changing relationship I’ve had with my body, other people’s fear of fatness and class stigma.

"Since the age of seven I have wanted to be an actor. After growing up in a single parent family on benefits living in the top one percent of underprivileged areas in the UK – central Middlesbrough – I went on to graduate from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts after gaining a scholarship.

“Since then in my career as a professional actor I’ve been told by top agents that even though I have talent I’m ‘too fat, Northern and female’.

“Fat Chance is a funny, reflective look at my life and struggles to succeed in an industry that doesn’t want to represent people like me.

After four years in development and a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the compant is passionate about sharing this important story with audiences across the UK.

Fat Chance can be seen at Harrogate Theatre on Friday March 15 at 7.45pm.