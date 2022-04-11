Nidderdale drama fest heads home

Nidderdale One-Act Drama Festival has long been a staple of the amateur theatrical season since being founded in 1963 and now heading home to Knaresborough for a two-night event on Thursday April 21 and Friday April 22.

“Sadly cancelled because of Covid in 2020 and relocated to Saltburn last year because of refurbishment at the Frazer, the festival returns to its home in Knaresborough under the watchful eye of Chris Baglin of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators,” said a spokesman.

“As ever the repertoire is eclectic and challenging.”

On Thursday 21st, Woodlands Drama Group (last year’s winners at Saltburn) open the festival with Take What You Want, a macabre thriller by local short story writer Victoria Day who here marks her debut as a playwright.

They will be followed by Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society who will perform Wedding Bash by Andrew Leeds and Lyndsey Kraft, a hilarious American comedy which has here been adapted for the British stage.

On Friday 22nd, the subject matter becomes more serious with two plays exploring, in different ways, the impact of Alzheimer’s disease.

The junior section of Northern Performance Academy open the show with Waiting for Him to Die by Kelly Nevett, a play which examines the impact of late stage dementia on a family.

The festival will end with The Last Memory by Alan Stockdill performed by Talking Stock Productions of Halifax. When a man’s fading memory is finally diagnosed as Alzheimer’s he resolves to leave a vital imprint of who he is.

The section winners of this year’s Nidderdale will contest the Northern Final of the All-England Theatre Festival which will take place the following weekend at Saltburn Community Theatre.

The AETF Grand Final will take place at the Courtyard Theatre, Hereford, over the Jubilee Bank Holiday in June.

Tickets for this year’s Nidderdale festival can be reserved by phoning the festival Box Office (01423 712240) or bought at the door on the night.