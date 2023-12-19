New Harrogate arts group Red Wall Theatre is to launch with a social 'edge' to its shows

A new Harrogate-based community arts group that aims to bring lesser-known drama with both popular appeal and a social 'edge' to a wider audience is to be launched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The founder members of Red Wall Theatre are Jan Williams, actor and director for many years with Harrogate's Woodlands drama group, and David Aldred, whose intercultural work brings together sound, dance, words and visuals and who presented performances in theatres across Yorkshire last year including Seven Arts in Leeds.

The new theatre group's first production will be Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man - a comedy by journalist and author Francis Beckett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attlee was was Labour Prime Minister from 1945 to 1951 and founded the NHS, among other achievements.

Read-throughs and casting are in early January and performances will be at St Roberts Club in Harrogate on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.