New children’s musical to be staged at Hazlewood Castle

A new children’s musical will be staged at Hazlewood Castle later this summer.

Hazelwood - Legends of the Castle is written by Peter Dayson and Max Hudd, in association with with Synergy Street Productions.

“Set deep in the forest of Hazlewood Castle, this new musical, performed by a band of four strolling medieval actors, tell the tales of historical non-fictional characters, who formed part of the Castles unique history,” said Peter Dayson.

“From Robin Hood to Maid Marian, to Eviline the magical Witch, and Hungar the Dragon, they do battle, as the characters try to protect the Castles heritage and legacy.

“Supported by Melchip the old Wizard, this innovative and interactive production, with plenty of audience participation and fun, will have children of all ages rolling in the forest glades.”

Hazlewood Castle is set in 77 acres of woodland near the 1461 Battle of Towton site.