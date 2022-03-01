Mum and marketing expert Mel James reveals how she is preparing for the role of Morticia in the Phoenix Players production of the Addams Family at Harrogate Theatre

Mel James is playing Morticia in the Addams Family at Harrogate Theatre later this year

Mel, who works in marketing as a freelance, lives in Hampsthwaite with her husband Tim and their two children Olly and Emily.

“We’ve enjoyed living in both the US and the Middle East with the RAF. We think we’re back home for good,” said Mel who is also chairwoman of Birstwith Primary School PTA.

Mel’s first production in Harrogate was Annie with St Andrews Players.

“I had just moved into the Harrogate area and wanted to make like-minded friends. It was a huge deal to get into the show and I was inspired and influenced by the other girls who were all at various stage and dance schools. I still bump into them today.”

After A-levels, Mel went to the Northern School of Contemporary Dance. “The discipline and teaching never leaves you and I carry that with me in all that I do - so that time was incredibly inspiring,” she said.

“As an adult, I’m continually inspired by my peers in amateur theatre.

“The amateur theatre scene has some incredible talent. We’re so lucky to have so many different groups in Harrogate, but I’ve also enjoyed going a further afield.

“I saw BrassNeck’s production of Spamalot a few years ago at Yeadon Town Hall and was so inspired and amazed by the talent there that I’m now lucky enough to work with them on promoting their shows.”

Mel’s CV includes leading and supporting roles in 42nd Street, Gigi, The Boyfriend, Crazy for You, Half a Sixpence, South Pacific, Sister Act, Betty Blue Eyes, Top Hat and My Fair Lady.

“If I had to choose my favourite role before Addams Family it was Polly in Crazy for You. It was such an incredible role to tackle with beautiful music and dance numbers.

“As I’ve got older I have a need for more meaty and strong character-led roles. I loved playing the fabulous Mrs Tilbrook in Betty Blue Eyes and housekeeper Mrs Pearce in My Fair Lady. It was a lovely role but I was ready for something a little more glamorous,” she said.

“Despite the crazy things Morticia does and how she appears - the themes of the show are identifiable with all mothers and that really is the charm of the show.

“Morticia has the classic Broadway-style songs with the fabulous dance breaks, cutting one liners and of course - a big tango.

“She has this great presence throughout.

“She’s an extremely strong character who is very sure of herself, her love for her husband, Gomez and her family.”

Preparing for this role began with watching the many interpretations of the character in films, cartoons and theatrical performances.

Mel’s role in the show also requires her to be strong and fit to cope with the song and dance routines and a tight-fitting dress.

“This was the most perfect post-covid lockdown fitness motivation - hitting the gym and running,” said Mel.

“The musical numbers are all stunning and the script is incredibly good fun to deliver - as well as to watch.”

The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy plays at the Harrogate Theatre from March 31 to April 2.