Menopause the Musical 2 is on for one night at Harrogate Theatre later this year

Menopause 2 - Cruising Through The Menopause is at Harrogate Theatre later this month

It stars Mary Byrne , Jessica Martin, Rebecca Wheatley and Susie Fenwick.

The action fast forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

The first show, Menopause the Musical, premiered in March 2001 in Orlando, Florida, in a 76-seat theatre that once housed a perfume shop.

The backdrop was a Bloomingdale's lingerie sale where the cast of four women meet with nothing in common but a black lace bra – and chocolate binges, loss of memory, hot flushes, night sweats, and sexual predicaments.

They sang parodied versions of 25 classic songs such as Stayin' Awake, I Heard It Thru The Grapevine You No Longer See 39, Puff, My God I'm Draggin’ and My Husband Sleeps Tonight.

Within a few years, international productions became commonplace and across the world over twelve million people (nearly all women) have seen the show.

Although Menopause The Musical 2 is a sequel, the show stands alone. It premiered in 2020 but was closed by lockdown after only a few performances. It got outstanding reviews, and a very loyal audience has been patiently waiting for the show to go back on tour.

Cruising Through Menopause is a look at the joys of menopause and friendship. It is a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship all backed by a soundtrack of new toe-tapping parodied hits – including I Heard It Through The Grapevine, A Sign of the Times, Stayin' Alive, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Wishin' And Hopin', I'm Sorry, The Great Pretender, The Platters, California Girls, Help Me, Rhonda, Lookin' for Love, Don't Make Me Over, Beauty Is Only Skin Deep, Puff, the Magic Dragon, The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss).

