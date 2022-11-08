Meet the actors who play Holmes and Watson in Harrogate-based Woodlands Drama Group's next production

Holmes and Watson must crack the mystery of the Hound of the Baskervilles before the family curse claims the new heir.

Howard Atkin plays Holmes. He has been an active member of Woodlands since 2003 He particularly enjoyed acting in, First steps, Dial M for Murder, Habeas Corpus, John Gabriel Borkman and Month of Sundays and the 39 steps.

Woodlands take part in the Nidderdale One-Act Drama Festival. Howard has won best actor five times.

His directing credits include, 10 Rillington place, The lady in the Van, Teechers , Kiss of Death, Blue Remembered Hills, the Crucible, and Two.

“Being a lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, playing the man himself is a brilliant opportunity, and a real challenge,” he said.

Playing Holmes’ sidekick Dr Watson is Mark Fuller. Having joined Woodlands just a few years ago, Mark has participated in a number of performances, including main roles in the York Realist.

With no formal training and limited prior experience, Mark has become an active member of the group, growing in confidence, joining the committee and participating in competitions.

With one competition under his belt, Mark signed up to the One Act Festival for a second time to perform Take What You Want – an original play written by fellow Woodlands member, Vicki Day.

Postponed due to Covid, most of the original cast were available to resurrect it for the 2022 season at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.

Playing Martin, son of retired gangster Kenny, Mark was awarded the judges discretionary trophy for best actor.

“To be told you've done a great job – especially when you're fairly new to acting - is fantastic to hear.”

Woodlands Drama Group presents the comedy version of the Hound of the Baskervilles at Harrogate Theatre's Studio from Wednesday November 23 until Saturday November 26, daily at. 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

