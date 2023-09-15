News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Family pay tribute to 17-year-old killed in collision in Harrogate district
Police called following 'sudden death' of man in Harrogate town centre
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35

Major event in Harrogate tomorrow for visitors will show 'churches are far more than places of heritage'

Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building is to throw open its doors this weekend as hundreds of churches across North Yorkshire prepare to welcome visitors for Yorkshire Churches Day.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Run by the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT), Yorkshire Churches Day is a day where everyone is encouraged to visit their local place of worship even if they have never stepped foot inside a church before.

Visitors to St Wilfrid's Church in Harrogate tomorrow, Saturday, September 16, will get a rare chance to view many fascinating pieces of silverware, beautiful vestments and items of interest, all of which will be on display throughout the day with guides available to tell you more about the church and its unique history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initiative has been welcomed by Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York and President of the YHCT who said the region's churches were far more than places of heritage.

St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building, is to throw open its doors this weekend as part of Yorkshire Churches Day. (Picture contributed)St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building, is to throw open its doors this weekend as part of Yorkshire Churches Day. (Picture contributed)
St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building, is to throw open its doors this weekend as part of Yorkshire Churches Day. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

"At the heart of nearly every one of our communities is a church,” he said.

"They are there to serve and welcome everyone.

"However, you choose to engage with these wonderful buildings, remember, they are not merely places of heritage and history, but vibrant centres of worship and community serving Yorkshire today.”

Also among the churches opening their doors is St Andrew's church at Aldborough, a Grade I listed church founded in the14th Century built on the site of the Roman forum of Isurium.

As well as a tour, refreshments will also be available

For details on the remaining churches involved, visit: https://www.yhct.org.uk/yorkshire-churches-day/

Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshirePresidentYork