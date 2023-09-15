Major event in Harrogate tomorrow for visitors will show 'churches are far more than places of heritage'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Run by the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT), Yorkshire Churches Day is a day where everyone is encouraged to visit their local place of worship even if they have never stepped foot inside a church before.

Visitors to St Wilfrid's Church in Harrogate tomorrow, Saturday, September 16, will get a rare chance to view many fascinating pieces of silverware, beautiful vestments and items of interest, all of which will be on display throughout the day with guides available to tell you more about the church and its unique history.

The initiative has been welcomed by Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York and President of the YHCT who said the region's churches were far more than places of heritage.

St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building, is to throw open its doors this weekend as part of Yorkshire Churches Day. (Picture contributed)

"At the heart of nearly every one of our communities is a church,” he said.

"They are there to serve and welcome everyone.

"However, you choose to engage with these wonderful buildings, remember, they are not merely places of heritage and history, but vibrant centres of worship and community serving Yorkshire today.”

Also among the churches opening their doors is St Andrew's church at Aldborough, a Grade I listed church founded in the14th Century built on the site of the Roman forum of Isurium.

As well as a tour, refreshments will also be available