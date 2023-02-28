Local musical theatre actress Amy Ellison talks about her role in Carousel at Halifax Playhouse

Amy Ellison and Mark Hutchinson play Julie Jordan and Billy Bigelow in Carousel at Halifax Playhouse later this month

Please tell me about yourself

I live in Halifax with my partner Colin Akers – also musical director for All Souls – our two beautiful children Molly, 12, Henry, 10, and springapoo pup Aria.Since a young age I’ve always loved music and the theatre. It all started when my Nanna introduced me to Phantom of the Opera: I was mesmerised. She had a beautiful voice and I always think of her whenever I perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old curtains and bedding never went to waste in our house. I would spend hours up cyclin’ them into makeshift costumes and parading round the house while performing my favourite songs.

I love spending time with my extended family and friends.

How did you get involved with All Souls?

I’ve been a member of All Souls since I was nine. One of my primary school teachers, Elizabeth Wood, who was a member of All Souls at the time, heard me belting out tunes from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the playground and asked my mum if I’d like to join the society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My first performance was La Belle Helene and since then I’ve taken part in more than 25 productions, have been an active committee member and last year I took on the role of the society’s Chairman from the wonderful Brian Harrison.

I’ve also performed with Halifax and Howarth’s Gilbert and Sullivan socities.

All Souls’ is definitely my ‘home’ though and the society is more than a hobby to me. We are a community. I’ve got my daughter Molly involved now and she will be staring as a Snow Child in Carousel.

What roles have you played before and which ones have you particularly enjoyed and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I had to pick a couple, I would say Rosalinda in Strauss Die Fledermaus just because it’s a fabulous more operatic role and I was lucky enough to have a bespoke handmade ball gown created by talented students at Huddersfield University.

And Kate in Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate – this was a role that really pushed me out of my comfort zone, plus it was so much fun throwing plant pots at the men’s chorus.

How would you describe Julie Jordan?

Julie is a gentle soul, but more complex than she might first appear. A daydreamer in her own world, she embraces the beauty of everything around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However she has incredible inner strength and unwavering loyalty. She sees something in Billy Bigelow – played by Mark Hutchinson – and almost instantly falls hopelessly in love with him. Even when he treats her badly, her feelings never falter - she’s his until the end, no matter what.

How have you prepared to play her?

I was already familiar with some of the music as it’s so well known and beautiful but I’d never seen the show.

Myself and family had a movie night one Sunday – with a few sweet treats of course. It didn’t disappoint. In fact I had If I loved You stuck in my head like an ear-worm for days afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can fully understand why Carousel was voted best musical of the 20th century by Time Magazine.

It’s really important to me to capture the essence, the soul of any character I’m playing – with Julie this was about tapping into her childlike vulnerability, while bringing out her dignity and strength - it’s an amazing part, I feel very privileged.

What are the challenges of Carousel?

It sounds a bit silly but one of the most difficult things has been timing the speaking over the music – the musical score is quite complicated and in some places there are a handful of spoken words and tons of music, while in other places you have a handful of bars of music and dozens of words to fit in. Our musical director, Colin Akers is very patient and luckily we’ve pretty much cracked it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why should people come to see the show?

We have a genuinely amazing cast, chorus, musicians and production team who all work hard to bring our local community the most professional and entertaining shows.

Mark Hutchinson in particular is a delight to watch and listen to.

This is a bright and fun show suitable for all the family. The music is superb including numbers such as June is Busting Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone.​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carousel is on at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday March 28 to Friday March 31 daily at 7.15pm and Saturday April 1 at 2.15pm.