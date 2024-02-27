Leading man Iain Harvey on his role in the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Harrogate Theatre
Iain joined the Phoenix Players last year where he wowed the audience as the hip-swivelling, guitar-strumming Chad in the Elvis jukebox musical All Shook Up.
Travelling back in time for 500 years, Iain has swapped his guitar for a sword and his motorcycle leathers for medieval armour but has lost none of his magnetism, charisma and arrogance.
"Darling to be blunt, you are with the best”, he sings to one of his many admirers in his opening song in the Hunchback of Notre Dame Rest and Recreation,
Eventually it is the beautiful and enigmatic gypsy girl, Esmeralda, who captivates him and returns his love.
In Victor Hugo’s classic tale, set to music by award-winning Disney team Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, Phoebus is no two-dimensional fairytale prince.
At great personal risk, he turns the story on its head by defying the authority of both Church and State to follow his conscience and his heart.
Iain is a Leeds-based performer with more than 25 years of experience on the stage.
“I have training in ballroom/Latin American and martial arts, skills which have proved useful in my performance career,” he said. “In the past 10 years I have also worked as director, choreographer and musical director for multiple societies around Yorkshire.
“Some of my favourite performances over the years include Javert in LesMiserables, Munkustrap in Cats and Cosmo Brown in Singing in The Rain.”
"Each role presented new challenges and it is great fun working with different societies."
The show is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23. Performances are daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre box office 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/