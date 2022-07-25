Knaresborough Players’ comeback

Jubilee Jukebox will be an all-singing, all-dancing show that will take audiences on a journey through 70 years of music from The Queen’s reign, with something for audience members of all ages.

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: “The last production for the Knaresborough Players was our January 2020 pantomime Cinderella, so incredibly it’s been two-and-a-half years since our members trod the boards.

“Audiences have been back at The Frazer Theatre for several months now, enjoying our music and comedy shows, but it’s high time that The Knaresborough Players, the beating heart of our society, were back in action.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Putting this show together has been tremendous fun and we hope that this shows in the final production.

“Our audiences will be treated to a great combination of solos, dance numbers, tight vocal groups and all-company production numbers, taking a breakneck trip across seven decades of popular music.

“As a member of the performing company I can tell you that the cast cannot wait to present this show for our audiences and if you have half as much fun watching it as we will on stage you’re in for a fantastic evening of entertainment.”

From ABBA to Amy Winehouse, The Beatles to Walk the Moon, members of The Players will guide the audience through the decades between a plethora of classic tunes.

The Production team of Helen Mills, Stuart Hutchinson, Viv Hall, David Crosthwaite and John Pearce have come together to craft a show full of feel-good nostalgia.

Jubilee Jukebox will be performed over two consecutive weekends, on August 5 and 6 and 12 and 13, all at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the first weekend are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk while the second weekend is available from www.feva.info, as part of the FEVA Festival.

FEVA Festival will be held from August 12-21 at various venues around Knaresborough.