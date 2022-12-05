Knaresborough Players are back in pantomime at the Frazer Theatre

Join Gerda as she travels to the evil Snow Queen’s Ice Palace in search of her best friend Kai.

As she heads north, making new friends along the way, dame Granny Fanny-Annie and Gerda’s daft cousin Helmut are not far behind.

Directed by John Pearce, the traditional pantomime, adapted by Alan P Frayn from Hans Christian Andersen tale, is filled with laughter and music for adults and children alike.

Tickets are available online now for £10 (£8 over 60/under 16). They will be available to buy in person from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough from this month

Children under the age of two do not require a ticket but will be required to sit on the knee of a member of your party. If you require a seat for them, please purchase a concession ticket.

Performance Dates and times are:

Thursday January 19 at 7pmFriday January 20 at 7pmSaturday January 21 at 2pm and 7pmSunday January 22 at 2pmWednesday January 25 at 7pmThursday January 26 at 7pmFriday January 27 at 7pmSaturday January 28 at 2pm and 7pm

Evening performances start at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Matinee performances start at 2pm with doors opening at 1:30pm.

Seating is unallocated and cannot be reserved in advance (with the exception of group bookings). Please arrive in good time to ensure your party can be seated together.

Group Booking PolicyGroup bookings (10+ tickets) can be made by e-mailing [email protected] Please note that for all group bookings payment will be due by Thursday January 12.

The Frazer Theatre welcome back Studio 3 Dance Workshop with their festive dance show Christmas Crackers on Saturday December 17.