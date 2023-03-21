Kate Griffiths stars as Truly Scrumptious in the Harrogate Operatic Players production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Kate Griffiths plays Truly Scrumptious in the Harrogate Operatic Players production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre in June

The show sees eccentric widowed inventor Caractacus Potts and his two children Jeremy and Jemima go on an adventure in their flying car. On the way, they meet Truly Scrumptious.

Here we meet leading lady Kate Griffiths who stars Truly.

Please tell us about yourself

I love performing. I am a shy person and performing allows me that release of stepping into another’s shoes.

I tried to be in every musical while at high school. I loved being a part of something and the family-like comfort a cast and crew provide.

I always dreamed about being a lead but never really saw it happening, I was too afraid and my nerves would get to me. The last show I did with the Players was My Fair Lady and it was a pleasure working with everyone.

The confidence that they gave me, the respect and responsibility really helped build my confidence and made me feel ready to consider a lead role.

Do you have a dream part to play?

Truly is one of them and has been since I saw the original London cast when I was five. Emma Williams was and is outstanding and it was a pleasure meeting her a couple of weeks ago for a workshop with Damien Poole Theatre Arts.

There are two more that come to mind. The first is Elphaba from Wicked. The songs are incredible and, if I had the vocal range, I would love nothing more than to belt out Defying Gravity.

The second is Maria from The Sound of music. That stems from my love of Julie Andrews, who played the part in the film. There is something about her voice that is so clear and calming to me and I’d love to follow in her footsteps.

What attracted you to the role of Truly Scrumptious?

She seemed so different from myself. Her class, her received pronunciation and her choice of clothing is far from my North Yorkshire accent and attire

Having that ability to transform yourself into someone different attracts me to performing. As we started rehearsals and after revisiting the film, I realised that Sally Ann Howes portrays a Truly that is feisty, courageous, intelligent, caring and desperate to find something more than the life she is leading.

Those characteristics made me realise that Truly is someone I could also ground myself in.

How do you prepare for a role?

I like to find the voice of the character first and then the rest follows. I have tried to copy the voices of those that have played Truly before me. I’ve listened to the recordings in order to emulate and enunciate exactly like they do.

When I met Emma Williams, she gave me a tip to help find Truly. She told me that she bought a perfume that she associated with the character and that whenever she put on that perfume, she was Truly.

What are the challenges of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?

One of the main challenges, funnily enough, will be seeing Jack Moran as the child catcher. That character still scares me to death. I don’t think I’m in too many, if any, scenes with him so my main strategy will be avoidance backstage.

Another challenge, however, will be pushing through those pre-performance nerves. I am the definition of stage fright but as soon as I step onstage, there’s always that sudden breath of fresh air where the nerves vanish and I know I’m the character.

Which song/songs are you most looking forward to performing?

I’m most looking forward to is one I’m not performing. I can’t wait to watch my friends and fellow cast members perform ‘Me Ol’ Bamboo’. Mike Kirby, our director, probably has something wickedly fast choreographed to match. So, to see them perform such a challenging number live will be thrilling.

I sing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang that song is so catchy. I can’t wait to see the audiences reaction. I hope they’ll sing along with us.

Why should someone buy a ticket to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?

Anyone that has seen the film or seen the show should come for the nostalgia It throws me right back to my childhood. For the people that haven’t ever seen Chitty, my partner included, I think coming to the show will help you better understand those that were brought up on it.

It will make you smile and laugh too.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 13 to Saturday June 17, daily at 7.15pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.15pm.