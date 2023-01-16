John Godber classic Bouncers comes to Harrogate Theatre

Bouncers comes to Harrogate Theatre next month

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the ’80s in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever.

All the gang are out on the town, the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers.

Playwright John said: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the heyday of disco and the 1980s.

"Looking back there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate. This new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringe-worthy now.”

All human life is here; the hairdressers, the lads on the pull, the girls on a good night out, the Kebab van man, and the DJ Michael Dee, everyone desperate to make it a night to remember.

Hilarious, vulgar, frenetic and highly physical, the play has become an international sensation, gathering awards from around the world.

Often imitated but never beaten, the original Bouncers is eye-wateringly funny, celebratory and as relevant today as it ever was.

With a pumping 80s soundtrack, this new production takes us back to the glorious highs when disco was king, and everyone lived for the weekend.

The show features Yorkshire actors George Reid and Frazer Hammill, as well as Coronation Street’s Lamin Touray and newcomer Tom Whittaker.

The production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster, as a part of its 10th birthday celebrations.

Bouncers is on at Harrogate Theatre from Monday February 13 until Wednesday February 15, daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on Wednesday at 2.30pm.