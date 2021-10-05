Like every other society, the group were unable to rehearse or perform since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Rehearsals for their production of Oliver! abruptly stopped just weeks before it was due to be performed at Harrogate Theatre - now rescheduled for April 2022 - and their planned production of Chicago was also cancelled.

“It is with great excitement, therefore, that they will be opening with this fantastic show,” said Hannah Ruddy.

Performances start on Thursday October 7 where it will run on selected dates for two weeks.

The well-known rock-opera follows Jesus’ last two days through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

As Judas starts to question Jesus’ motivations and methods, emotion and true belief is put to the test.

Hannah added: “Told through a captivating score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice including numbers such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”, “Superstar” and “Heave on Their Minds”, Jesus Christ Superstar perfectly conveys the moving power of the human spirit with a passion that goes straight to the heart.”

Ripon Arts Hub’s 120 seater theatre received a major refurb when it was forced to shut last year.

As well as a brand new ventilation system, new seating, sound and lighting system, the venue also has a bar area.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs over two weeks on October 7-9 and October 14-16. Shows are at 7.30pm with additional 2.30pm performances on Saturday 7 and Saturday 16 October. Tickets are £15.