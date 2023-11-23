News you can trust since 1836
Hampsthwaite dramatic society - The Players, in their latest production Puss in Boots written by Ben Crocker.Hampsthwaite dramatic society - The Players, in their latest production Puss in Boots written by Ben Crocker.
IN PICTURES: Theatrical images of Puss-in-Boots cast show hilarity and satire at Hampsthwaite's latest panto

Check out these shots of Hampsthwaite Dramatic Society rehearsing their lively, modern, and highly satirical production of Puss in Boots.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT

Puss in Boots at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall, just outside Harrogate, runs from Wednesday November 29, until Saturday December 2, starting at 7:45pm each evening.

The story of deceit, power and wealth, promises all of the hilarity a modern pantomime should, with Ben Crocker’s brilliant script being certain to give audiences plenty to laugh about.

Hampsthwaite Dramatic Society, known as The Players, are pictured here at a dress-rehearsal in the run up to the opening night.

The production is set to be fun for the whole family and includes popular music and dancing from the cast.

Saturday night is already fully booked, however there are still seats available for other performances.

Check out these images from the dress-rehearsal that prove their latest production is set to entertain all generations.

To get your tickets follow this link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thehampsthwaiteplayers?fbclid=IwAR0KPOi9zwjBPMnTUrRmrQ6_4zkEdFr7-uGBS4CQmFowRp8rMtdJAx1IgK4

Pictured: Katie Andrew and Mike Saul are in character and striking a pose.

1. Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite

Pictured: Katie Andrew and Mike Saul are in character and striking a pose. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: Lauren Audsley as the vivacious Princess Chantilly.

2. Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite

Pictured: Lauren Audsley as the vivacious Princess Chantilly. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: Performances by Andrew Binns and Michael Binns who are playing brothers on stage are guaranteed to keep audiences laughing.

3. Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite

Pictured: Performances by Andrew Binns and Michael Binns who are playing brothers on stage are guaranteed to keep audiences laughing. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pictured: Mike Saul and Katie Andrews practice a comical scene.

4. Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite

Pictured: Mike Saul and Katie Andrews practice a comical scene. Photo: Natasha Audsley

