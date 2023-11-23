IN PICTURES: Theatrical images of Puss-in-Boots cast show hilarity and satire at Hampsthwaite's latest panto
Puss in Boots at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall, just outside Harrogate, runs from Wednesday November 29, until Saturday December 2, starting at 7:45pm each evening.
The story of deceit, power and wealth, promises all of the hilarity a modern pantomime should, with Ben Crocker’s brilliant script being certain to give audiences plenty to laugh about.
Hampsthwaite Dramatic Society, known as The Players, are pictured here at a dress-rehearsal in the run up to the opening night.
The production is set to be fun for the whole family and includes popular music and dancing from the cast.
Saturday night is already fully booked, however there are still seats available for other performances.
Check out these images from the dress-rehearsal that prove their latest production is set to entertain all generations.
To get your tickets follow this link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thehampsthwaiteplayers?fbclid=IwAR0KPOi9zwjBPMnTUrRmrQ6_4zkEdFr7-uGBS4CQmFowRp8rMtdJAx1IgK4