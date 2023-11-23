Check out these shots of Hampsthwaite Dramatic Society rehearsing their lively, modern, and highly satirical production of Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall, just outside Harrogate, runs from Wednesday November 29, until Saturday December 2, starting at 7:45pm each evening.

The story of deceit, power and wealth, promises all of the hilarity a modern pantomime should, with Ben Crocker’s brilliant script being certain to give audiences plenty to laugh about.

Hampsthwaite Dramatic Society, known as The Players, are pictured here at a dress-rehearsal in the run up to the opening night.

The production is set to be fun for the whole family and includes popular music and dancing from the cast.

Saturday night is already fully booked, however there are still seats available for other performances.

Check out these images from the dress-rehearsal that prove their latest production is set to entertain all generations.

To get your tickets follow this link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thehampsthwaiteplayers?fbclid=IwAR0KPOi9zwjBPMnTUrRmrQ6_4zkEdFr7-uGBS4CQmFowRp8rMtdJAx1IgK4

1 . Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite Pictured: Katie Andrew and Mike Saul are in character and striking a pose. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

2 . Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite Pictured: Lauren Audsley as the vivacious Princess Chantilly. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite Pictured: Performances by Andrew Binns and Michael Binns who are playing brothers on stage are guaranteed to keep audiences laughing. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . Puss in Boots, Hampsthwaite Pictured: Mike Saul and Katie Andrews practice a comical scene. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales