Take a sneaky peak at Ripon panto’s cult-comedy-horror twist on Dracula in full dress rehearsal.

IN PICTURES: A dramatic peek at Ripon panto’s cult comedy-horror twist on Dracula in full dress rehearsal

Take a look at Ripon Charity Pantomime Group during dress rehearsal as they gear up for two weeks of matinees and outrageously dramatic performances.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

Performances of Dracula will take place over two weeks, and began on Friday, January 19, at Ripon Arts Hub.

Take advantage of the last chance to purchase tickets for an evening of pantomime traditions combined with belly laughs around every corner.

Here is the cast in action, shot by Ripon photographer Ben Colson, at Ben Colson Studio.

Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/49-allhallowgate/ripon-arts-hub/ripon-charity-pantomime-groups-dracula/e-zmjvgl

Pictured: Alice Luke as Mina Murray.

Alice Luke as Mina Murray.

Photo: Ben Colson

Ripon Charity Pantomime Group are excited to begin performing next week with their modern comic twist on Bram Stokers classic Dracula.

2. Ripon Charity Pantomime Group

Photo: Ben Colson Studio

Pictured: Right - Alice Luke. On the right Alex Wallis plays one of the story's protagonists, Jonathan Harker.

Alice Luke and Alex Wallis as Jonathan Harker.

Photo: Ben Colson Studio

Pictured: Left - Alice Luke. Right Ryan Stocks as Dame Frunella .

Alice Luke and Ryan Stocks as Dame Frunella.

Photo: Ben Colson Studio

