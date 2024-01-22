IN PICTURES: A dramatic peek at Ripon panto’s cult comedy-horror twist on Dracula in full dress rehearsal
Take a look at Ripon Charity Pantomime Group during dress rehearsal as they gear up for two weeks of matinees and outrageously dramatic performances.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Performances of Dracula will take place over two weeks, and began on Friday, January 19, at Ripon Arts Hub.
Take advantage of the last chance to purchase tickets for an evening of pantomime traditions combined with belly laughs around every corner.
Here is the cast in action, shot by Ripon photographer Ben Colson, at Ben Colson Studio.
Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/49-allhallowgate/ripon-arts-hub/ripon-charity-pantomime-groups-dracula/e-zmjvgl
