Take a look at Ripon Charity Pantomime Group during dress rehearsal as they gear up for two weeks of matinees and outrageously dramatic performances.

Performances of Dracula will take place over two weeks, and began on Friday, January 19, at Ripon Arts Hub.

Take advantage of the last chance to purchase tickets for an evening of pantomime traditions combined with belly laughs around every corner.

Here is the cast in action, shot by Ripon photographer Ben Colson, at Ben Colson Studio.

Alice Luke - Mina Murray Pictured: Alice Luke as Mina Murray. Photo: Ben Colson

Ripon Charity Pantomime Group Ripon Charity Pantomime Group are excited to begin performing next week with their modern comic twist on Bram Stokers classic Dracula. Photo: Ben Colson Studio

Ripon Charity Pantomime Group Pictured: Right - Alice Luke. On the right Alex Wallis plays one of the story's protagonists, Jonathan Harker. Photo: Ben Colson Studio

Ripon Charity Pantomime Group Pictured: Left - Alice Luke. Right Ryan Stocks as Dame Frunella . Photo: Ben Colson Studio