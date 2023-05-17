Hit Fringe show Fanboy to bring Star Wars, Nintendo and The Muppet Christmas Carol to Harrogate Theatre in a new way

Following critically acclaimed performances at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing his love-hate letter to pop-culture to Harrogate Theatre next Thursday, May 25.

This innovative, multi-disciplinary show will examine loneliness, mental health, and how men often use pop-culture and fandom to form connections and process emotion.

Exploring our past and future selves, through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic, such is its popularity, Fanboy itself is threatening to acquire its own version of fandom.

Writer and performer Joe Sellman-Leava said: “It’s such a joy to perform Fanboy and to meet audiences afterwards.

"It’s so exciting to be going on tour again this year, and we can’t wait to bring Fanboy to Harrogate.”

