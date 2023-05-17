Hit Fringe show Fanboy to bring Star Wars, Nintendo and The Muppet Christmas Carol to Harrogate Theatre in a new way
Hit show Fanboy is coming to Harrogate next week all about childhood obsessions with Nintendo, Star Wars and The Muppet Christmas Carol!
Following critically acclaimed performances at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing his love-hate letter to pop-culture to Harrogate Theatre next Thursday, May 25.
This innovative, multi-disciplinary show will examine loneliness, mental health, and how men often use pop-culture and fandom to form connections and process emotion.
Exploring our past and future selves, through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic, such is its popularity, Fanboy itself is threatening to acquire its own version of fandom.
Writer and performer Joe Sellman-Leava said: “It’s such a joy to perform Fanboy and to meet audiences afterwards.
"It’s so exciting to be going on tour again this year, and we can’t wait to bring Fanboy to Harrogate.”
Tickets are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk