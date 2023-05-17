News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal

Hit Fringe show Fanboy to bring Star Wars, Nintendo and The Muppet Christmas Carol to Harrogate Theatre in a new way

Hit show Fanboy is coming to Harrogate next week all about childhood obsessions with Nintendo, Star Wars and The Muppet Christmas Carol!

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:54 BST

Following critically acclaimed performances at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing his love-hate letter to pop-culture to Harrogate Theatre next Thursday, May 25.

This innovative, multi-disciplinary show will examine loneliness, mental health, and how men often use pop-culture and fandom to form connections and process emotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exploring our past and future selves, through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic, such is its popularity, Fanboy itself is threatening to acquire its own version of fandom.

Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing Fanboy, his love-hate letter to pop-culture, to Harrogate Theatre next week.Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing Fanboy, his love-hate letter to pop-culture, to Harrogate Theatre next week.
Fringe-first award winner Joe Sellman-Leava is bringing Fanboy, his love-hate letter to pop-culture, to Harrogate Theatre next week.
Most Popular

Writer and performer Joe Sellman-Leava said: “It’s such a joy to perform Fanboy and to meet audiences afterwards.

"It’s so exciting to be going on tour again this year, and we can’t wait to bring Fanboy to Harrogate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Related topics:Harrogate TheatreNintendoLondonTickets