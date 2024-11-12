A Christmas Carol will be presented by Woodlands Drama Group

Charles Dickens’ famous story of A Christmas Carol is so beloved by generations that many people can quote directly from it.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tale of redemption, despite ingrained hardness of the heart and avarice, Dickens wrote the story in a rush to make money quickly, little realising it would become part of his literary legacy.

Director Howard Atkin, of Harrogate-based Woodlands Drama Group, set out to capture the magic of Dickens’ writing by adapting the original story for the script of their forthcoming production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started writing it as early as January,” said Howard, “and went through several drafts before I was satisfied I had done justice to Dickens, as well as making it a practical feast for our audiences.

“There are such rich descriptions of the characters, scenes and life in Victorian times that we thought it important to have a central narrator as a key player in our play,” he said.

Howard is no novice, however, in adapting films and books for the stage. A few years ago he wrote a script for Woodlands Drama Group, resulting in a successful version of 10 Rillington Place – the true story of how the notorious psychopath John Reginald Christie covertly murdered a series of women while posing as an innocent landlord. The case made headlines for several weeks, following Christie’s final arrest in the early 1950s.

“Woodlands aim to produce different, creative plays that we know will fascinate audiences and we’re not afraid to create our own scripts to do that, if necessary,” said Howard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fact, we have other playwrights in the group. Both Alison Gilmour and Vicki Day have written one-act plays in the past, with Alison winning awards in local festivals for her work. For the group’s Fringe event in March this year member Pippa Bogle wrote a sketch which was included in the programme.”

A Christmas Carol is on at the Studio at Harrogate Theatre from December to December 7 and includes live music

Tickets are now on sale from the theatre box office.