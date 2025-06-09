Harrogate's Woodlands Drama Group presents bitter-sweet comedy A Month of Sundays at town's theatre
Winner of the Evening Standard Best Comedy of the Year award in 1986, the bittersweet story takes place in the retirement home bedroom of John Cooper.
A septuagenarian of limited strength, Cooper, played by Howard Atkin, spends his days outrageously flirting with his nurse, infuriating the cleaning lady, planning his escape with his closest friend Aylott and keeping track of the various stages of dementia in the other residents.
All of this while dealing with incontinence.
The play takes its title from the actions of Cooper’s daughter Julia who, with her husband Peter, begrudgingly visits him once a month on a Sunday. The couple are played by Woodlands newcomers Eleanor Harris and Oliver Snodgrass.
Perceptively written, full of gallows humour along with a few tear-jerking moments, it’s definitely a must-see for all ages.
It is directed by Julie James.
A Month of Sundays runs at the Harrogate Studio Theatre from Thursday June 19 until Saturday June 21, daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/nay-remember-me/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.