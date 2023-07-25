Harrogate's Phoenix Players host launch night for next production - how to get involved

Actors wanted - "Our philosophy is ‘if there’s room on the stage, there’s room in the Phoenix Players."

Based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring the award-winning musical score from the Disney animated film with songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, the story is widely known.

Quasimodo, the deformed and deaf bell-ringer of Notre Dame is reviled and ridiculed by society. He is befriended by beautiful Romany girl Esmeralda who is shunned and perceived as dishonest and wicked.

Meanwhile, Quasimodo's guardian, the Archdeacon Frollo, a pillar of the church, wrestles with his own demons. When revising the score Schwartz said: “I liked the underlying themes of social outcasts and the worth of people being different than what society sees on the surface.”

It is a story that challenges prejudice and promotes inclusivity and it is this that drew the Phoenix Players to the musical.

A spokesman for the Players said: “Of course we always aim to put on the highest standard of show but this is not the West End; this is community theatre which means embracing anyone and everyone who wants to take part.

"Enthusiasm and commitment are the most important qualities we are looking for and with a large cast of principal roles, peasants, Romanies and priests plus a full-scale choir we are hoping to attract a lot of new members."

Whether you're an experienced performer or completely new to musical theatre you will be welcome at the launch night on at St. Robert’s Catholic Club, Robert Street, Harrogate , on Wednesday August 30 at 8pm.

Or to register your interest contact pho[email protected]