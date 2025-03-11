Harrogate village players to present hilarious version of classic BBC TV comedy series
Hampsthwaite Players are to present Dad’s Army – and they have recruited extra troops from the village to create what is a very large cast.
The classic TV sitcom about the Home Guard during the Second World War was watched by millions of viewers in the late 1960s and 1970s and remains highly-regarded and hugely popular nearly half a century after the final episode aired.
Running at at the Memorial Hall in Hampsthwaite from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29, it’s an appropriate choice of show for the Players as 2025 marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War with Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8 and Victory over Japan (VE) Day on August 15.
Jimmy Perry and David Croft's BBC TV sitcom followed the farcical exploits of the Walmington-on-Sea platoon, led by Captain Mainwaring (Arthur Lowe) with the support, in theory, of Sergeant Wilson (John Le Mesurier) and Private Pike (Ian Lavender)
The evening’s entertainment by Hampsthwaite Players will be split into three episodes: The Deadly Attachment, Mum's Army and The Godiva Affair.
The fun will include Dad’s Army’s best-known catchphrases such as "stupid boy", “don't panic, don’t panic" and “doomed, we're all doomed!"
Hampsthwaite Players take the stage at 7.45pm but there is also a Saturday matinee for those who prefer an earlier show.