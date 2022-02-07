Harrogate teenage actress Iris Wall talks about her role as Wednesday in the musical The Addams Family being staged by the Phoenix Players

Iris Wild plays Wednesday in the Phoenix Players production of the Addams Family which is on at Harrogate Theatre from March 31 to April 2

Iris has appeared in many plays but this is her first adult principal role.

Iris has always had a passion for acting and like Billy Elliot said: “I can’t really explain it, I haven’t got the words.”

She has played in everything from Shakespeare to the Wizard of Oz, her favourite roles being Annie and Mary Poppins.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined the Phoenix Players as eight-year-old Ellie in their 2014 production Sing As We Go’and has also played a workhouse child in Oliver! and a reporter in Made in Dagenham.

Now “Wednesday’s growing up,” said her father Gomez.

“She’ll be Thursday before you know it.”

In the musical, Wednesday falls for a clean-cut college boy Lucas Beineke.

Most parents would be delighted but this is the Addams Family. In their impassioned duet, Wednesday and Lucas plead with their respective families for One Normal Night when their differences can be put aside.

A dinner planned to bring them closer together has disastrous and unforeseen consequences as they all play the Addams’ game of Full Disclosure.

Iris admires Wednesday’s confidence and craziness and can relate to her love for her family and need for independence but said she is nothing like her in real life. She is working hard to achieve Wednesday’s solemn look and attitude.

As an ambassador for the National Youth Theatre and a full-time student of the performing arts, Iris hopes to make her career in musical theatre and acting.

Wednesday and the rest of the Addams Family are at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 31 to Saturday April 2.

For tickets contact the box office on 01423 502116 or website: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.