Harrogate teacher on performing on stage with son for first time in new version of Shakespeare in Love

Karl Boyd, the Director of Performing Arts at Ashville College, will play Fennyman at Harrogate Theatre later this month while his son Louis, who is currently in Year 9 at Ashville, will take on the role of the young John Webster.

The production, which will run from October 19-21, is based on the screenplay of the award-winning film from 1998 and will be presented by the Harrogate Dramatic Society (the HDS), which enjoys close ties with Ashville College.

“The relationship between the HDS and Ashville has been really rewarding,” said Karl.

It's a family affair at Harrogate Theatre - Karl (black costume) will take to the stage alongside son Louis (bottom right) in Shakespeare in Love. (Picture contributed/Matthew Kitchen Photography)

“I’m excited to be playing Fennyman and being part of this excellent ensemble cast as it is also giving me the chance to appear alongside my son Louis for the first time.

"It’s great to be on stage with him.”

Shakespeare in Love follows a company of struggling players who perform the works of 16th century playwrights, including William Shakespeare.

A love affair ensues between Shakespeare and an aristocratic woman who disguises herself as a man to be an actor in the company.

Karl Boyd has taught at Ashville since 2019 and oversees the new Film Studies A Level launched this year.

It was the suggestion of his son’s drama teacher at the time, Carole Carpenter, that Louis put himself forward for the production.

"She suggested that Louis should audition, and I just went along to keep him company, but soon got embroiled in it and haven’t regretted it one bit.

"I would encourage anyone to come and see the show.

"The play is great, the writing is great, the venue is great.

"But the cast? The crew? The directing? Phenomenal!”