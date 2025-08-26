r

Get ready! The Harrogate Phoenix Players are rolling out the red carpet for their Welcome Night – your chance to join in a season filled with drama, laughter, and musical magic – next month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company will be launching its next production – The Great British Bake Off Musical.

Based on the TV baking competition, the show combines musical numbers, heartwarming stories and a sprinkle of British humour, set in the charming world of competitive baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a seasoned baker or love a good sing-along, the show promises to be a feast for the senses.

At the Welcome Night, you will get a peek behind the scenes. Meet the director and the team supporting the production.

It’s a perfect opportunity to ask questions, learn about the rehearsals and find out how you can get involved, whether on stage or behind the scenes.

"Expect an evening full of fun, friendly faces, and a chance to connect with fellow theatre enthusiasts,” said the Players spokesman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Whether you're a seasoned actor, a first-timer, or simply a fan of great entertainment, there’s something for everyone at this vibrant community event,” he said.

“So, mark your calendars, bring your enthusiasm, and join us at the St Roberts Club for an evening that promises to be as sweet as a freshly baked Victoria sponge! We can’t wait to see you there and share the excitement of our upcoming season.”

Welcome Night is at the St Roberts Club, Robert Street, Harrogate, on Wednesday September 24 from 7.30pm.

The show is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday March 18 to Saturday March 21, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 or online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/