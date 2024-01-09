Harrogate Phoenix Players reveal their next production heading to town stage

The best musicals start with the best stories – like Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables which transport the audience to different times and worlds and times.

Nina Logue is one of the stars of the Harrogate Phoenix Players production of the Hunchback of Notre Dame

Another Victor Hugo classic the Hunchback of Notre Dame i coming to Harrogate Theatre for the first time in March courtesy of Harrogate Phoenix Players.

Published in 1831, the story is as compelling and relevant today as it has ever been portraying the sufferings, failings and passions of humanity with compassion and power.

Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and Esmeralda, a beautiful Romany girl are both outcasts, reviled and despised by a pious yet corrupt society and Church.

Their friendship, trust and desire to protect each other against prejudice, ridicule and exploitation grow as the story builds to its finale.

One of the stars of the show is its musical score. Written by award-winning Alan Menken – Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast – and inspired by Mozart’s Requiem, it was originally created for the child-friendly and sanitised Disney animated version of the story.

It has been adapted for the stage to reflect the dark and dramatic nature of Hugo’s original novel. There are powerful, uplifting and moving songs, not just from the principal characters, the colourful ensemble of gypsies, peasants and priests but also the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral.

In the Phoenix Players production Nina Logue will play Esmerelda and Daniel Stanford has been cast as Quasimodo.

The show runs at the Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday March 20 to Saturday March 23, daily at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office 01423 502116 and www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame.