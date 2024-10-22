Harrogate Phoenix Players reveal casting for their next show - The Wizard of Oz

The Phoenix Players present The Wizard of Oz at Harrogate Theatre next year

The Harrogate Phoenix Players have unveiled the cast for their production of The Wizard of Oz which hits the stage next year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folllowing last year’s success of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which earned a five-star audience review, the Phoenix Players are ready to bring beloved characters to life once again in the enchanting tale.

Returning to the stage, the charismatic Dan Martin will bring to life the Cowardly Lion, delivering a performance filled with warmth and humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining him is James Wilstrope, who will take on the role of the Tin Man, promising to capture the heart of audiences with his poignant portrayal.

Adding to the excitement, the cast features fresh talent that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Clive Kirkham will step into the role of the Scarecrow, bringing his unique flair and energy to the beloved character.

Making her debut with the Harrogate Phoenix Players, Hannah Tomson will portray Dorothy, leading us down the Yellow Brick Road on her remarkable journey to the Emerald City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for this vibrant production are now on sale at the Harrogate Theatre, and they are expected to go fast, given the enthusiastic response following last year’s show.

“Theatergoers and fans of the classic story should secure their seats early to ensure they do not miss out on this magical experience,” said a Players spokesman.

“The Phoenix Players are known for their commitment to high-quality performances that engage the audience and create a memorable experience for all who attend.

"With a talented cast and the heartwarming story of The Wizard of Oz, this production promises to be a highlight of next year’s theatrical calendar in Harrogate,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wizard of Oz is based on the 1939 film - starring Judy Garland – of the same name in turn based on L Frank Baum’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with a book adapted by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams.

The musical uses the Harold Arlen and EY Harburg songs from the film and includes some new songs and additional music by Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

It follows the adventures of Dorothy and her dog Toto who are blown away to Oz and are joined by Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man in the search for the Wizard who can make each of their dreams come true.

On their journey they encounter the Wicked Witch of the West and Dorothy acquires a pair of ruby slippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songs featured include DIng! Dong! The Witch Is Dead, We’re Off to See the Wizard/If I Only Had a Brain, The Merry Old Land of Oz and – its most famous song – Over the Rainbow.

The Wizard of Oz is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday March 26 until Saturday March 29.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01423 502116 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/