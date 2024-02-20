Harrogate Phoenix Players' Jack Moran talks about his role in the Hunchback of Notre Dame

Jack Moran plays King of the Gypsies, Clopin Trouillefou, in the Harrogate Phoenix Players production of the Hunchback of Notre Dame

Here one of the principal actors, Jack Moran, talks about his role as Clopin Trouillefou, King of the Gypsies.

“Clopin is one of my dream roles,” said Jack, “because he has some great musical numbers with plenty of dancing and singing and all manner of leaping about the place – which is a perfect vehicle for my boundless energy.

In Victor Hugo's classic novel, Clopin provides the narration. A notorious thief and beggar, he elicits sympathy by wearing a fake wound but is also shown to be a noble man who keeps his word and risks everything for his friends.

In Disney's animated film he appears much more jovial and less sinister but Clopin is a very complex character.

By day, he is a puppeteer and entertainer, by night, the ruthless and brutal protector of his people. He is a clown and an assassin; a jester and an executioner and it is Jack’s job to portray all facets of Clopin’s nature with insight and empathy.

The award-winning music from the film allows Jack to show his versatility as a singer. One of his number is Topsy Turvy Day – a lively and colourful celebration of the Feast of Fools – and Court of Miracles is threatening and full of menace which displays the darker side of Clopin’s nature.

Jack has been singing and dancing since he was six. He studied at the Pauline Quirk Academy where he now teaches.

This is his first role with the Harrogate Phoenix Players and fans of musical theatre might recognise Jack for his performances in Hairspray, Shrek, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang.

As Clopin he hopes to captivate the audience in what promises to be a stunning musical feast.

The breathtaking, heart-stopping musical is based on the epic novel the Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo and features award-winning songs from the Disney animated film of the same name.

Cast members have also visited Ripon Cathedral to promote their production.

Visitors were surprised to see gypsies, priests, peasants and prostitutes and of course, Quasimodo, in and around the cathedral and the bell tower.

In the challenging title role is Daniel Stanford, Nina Logue plays Esmerelda, the gypsy girl who captures his heart and Daniel Martin is tasked with playing Dom Frollo, a cruel and tormented man.

The show is on at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre box office 01423 502116 www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame