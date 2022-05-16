Harrogate Operatic Players return to the town's theatre with its hit musical Kinky Boots

Harrogate Operatic Players return in hit musical Kinky Boots to Harrogate Theatre in June

The company performed five out of six sell out shows earlier this year with all performances creating such a positive atmosphere with standing ovations.

The final Saturday night performance was cancelled due to a leak from the roof caused by the heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day.

“All feedback about the shows was astonishing. They received more than 100 comments on all our social media platforms, congratulating them on such a fantastic run. The theatre had a waiting list of approximately 30 people who were eager to grab the hottest tickets in town,” said marketing manager Lucy Thackwrat.

Kinky Boots the musical originates from the 2005 movie Kinky Boots written by Tim Firth and Geoff Deane.

The movie went from the silver screen to the Broadway stage in 2012 when Cyndi Lauper brought the pop and rock edge to the songs.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price - played by Rich Hawley - who inherits his deceased father’s business, a shoe factory in Northampton, England. He is not interested in shoes, and the factory is in such dire financial straits that he must lay off 15 employees.

However, an encounter with a drag queen, cabaret singer named Lola - played by Christopher Mooney - inspires Charlie to save the factory from closure by producing specific footwear for drag queens.

“The show is full of glitter, glamour, high heels, comedy, romance and catchy songs that will get you off your feet and dancing in the aisle,” said Lucy.

“It celebrates the true meaning of ‘Just be who you wanna be.’ and ‘You can change the world when you change your mind’.”

The Players will be working with MUA students at White Rose Beauty College in Harrogate. The students have provided their services and make-up for Lola and the Angels.

“Every eyelash, lipstick and contour brush has been used to create the amazing faces that light up the Harrogate Theatre stage. It’s wonderful news that they will be returning with their positive attitude and will be welcomed back with open arms within the cast,” said Lucy.

Kinky Boots will be running at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday June 22 to - Saturday June 25, daily at 7:30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:30pm.